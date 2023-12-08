From chiseled abs to discrete illustrations: How romance covers have changed over time

When many people think of romance novels, the image of two half-naked people clutching each other (a pose known as the “clinch”) often comes to mind. That’s the image featured on so many covers through the 1970s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

But romance covers have actually changed over time to reflect what our society and the publishing industry value. In this new piece of data journalism, the Pudding takes a look at 1,400 romance novels from 2011 to 2023 to see how things have shifted.

We hear from Alice Liang, freelance writer and data analyst. She’s the brain behind the piece.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.