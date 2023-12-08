© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
School board election winner sworn in on a stack of challenged books

December 8, 2023
Central Bucks School Board President Karen Smith. (Courtesy of Karen Smith)

After a contested election in Pennsylvania, control of a local school board has flipped from a Republican majority to a Democratic one. Its new leader is now fighting back against policies that infringe on a student’s freedom to read.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Karen Smith, president of the Central Bucks School Board.

Central Bucks School Board President Karen Smith was sworn in Monday night on a stack of books that have been banned or challenged. (Courtesy of Karen Smith)

