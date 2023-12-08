© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas judge grants request for emergency abortion

Published December 8, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST

A Texas judge has granted an emergency request for a woman in Texas to have an abortion.

Kate Cox was 20 weeks pregnant when her fetus was found to have trisomy 18, which has a very low chance for survival and also poses risks to her health and future fertility.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now