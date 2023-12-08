© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wild honeyguide bird learns human calls, aids in finding honeycomb

Published December 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST

The honeyguide bird in Africa has a unique relationship with people; it will lead them to trees filled with honeycomb. A new study shows that these wild birds somehow learn the distinct calls used by human honey foragers in different countries to indicate that they’d like to partner up on a honey-seeking mission.

NPR’s Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now