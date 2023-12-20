© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How reindeer find food in the snow

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Kathryn Fox
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST

Reindeer have to dig for food in dark, snowy climate during winter. Their vision is adapted to make that task less challenging.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Kathryn Fox
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now