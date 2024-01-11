© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Tenderheart' cookbook celebrates family and food while contemplating loss

Published January 11, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Click here for a book excerpt.

We revisit the conversation with chef Hettie Lui McKinnon. She talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about writing, cooking, remembering and honoring her parents, who moved to Australia from China. Her latest cookbook is “Tenderheart: A Book About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now