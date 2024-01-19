© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NRA trial puts organization's lavish spending at issue

Published January 19, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST

Former National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre and the NRA are facing corruption charges in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. LaPierre and others are accused of misusing money from the gun-rights groups on luxury purchases and travel.

LaPierre resigned from the NRA just before the trial, citing health reasons.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Erik Uebelacker, who covers New York City for Courthouse News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now