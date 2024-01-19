© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
What New Mexico, Nebraska and Michigan are focusing on this legislative session

Published January 19, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

We check in on three states around the country — New Mexico, Nebraska and Michigan — to see what their legislative agendas are for the new session and the priorities laid out in the governors’ state-of-the-state addresses.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Daniel Chacón, state government reporter at the Santa Fe New Mexican; Fred Knapp, politics reporter for Nebraska Public Media, and Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

