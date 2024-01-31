© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Louisiana court greenlights new plastic plant in Cancer Alley

Published January 31, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

A Louisiana appeals court has reversed the decision of a judge in the state that blocked the building of a new plastic plant along the lower Mississippi River.

The $9.4 billion Sunshine Project from Taiwanese chemical giant Formosa Plastics will now go ahead. If it comes to fruition, it will be the country’s largest plastic plant.

The news has been unpopular with the largely Black, poor residents of the area who already face heightened health risks due to the hundreds of plants already operating in the area that spew out toxic pollution.

Lylla Younes, staff writer at Here & Now editorial partner Grist, joins host Scott Tong for more on the project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now