© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Carolina voters head to the polls for Democratic primary on Saturday

Published February 1, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the 2020 South Carolina primary. (Matt Rourke/AP)
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the 2020 South Carolina primary. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The first official Democratic primary is on Saturday in South Carolina. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rev. Leo Woodberry from Florence, South Carolina. He’s the executive director at New Alpha Unity Development Corporation, a nonprofit that works on environmental justice and development. Chris Salley, who lives in Anderson County and recently left the Democratic party, joins us too. Saley works as a grant writer and nonprofit consultant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now