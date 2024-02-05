© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning new brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published February 5, 2024 at 5:05 AM EST

The U.S. led coalition in the Red Sea hit new Houthi targets in Yemen. Bipartisan Senate negotiators release a $118 billion border bill. The big winner at the Grammy Awards was Taylor Swift.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now