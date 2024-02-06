© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Police are encrypting scanners across the country. Here's why

Published February 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST

After decades of news outlets and the public listening to police scanners, law enforcement officials across the country are cutting off access by encrypting their radio communications.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with New York-based Usman Chohan and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Adam Scott Wandt about how the encryption process is playing out in the city and beyond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

