Illinois' home-based child care workers want better benefits and wages

Published February 9, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

More than 15,000 home-based daycare providers participating in Illinois’ low-income childcare assistance program are negotiating a contract with the state. The providers want better pay and benefits.

As Esther Yoon-Ji Kang of WBEZ reports, some are leaving the field for better-paying jobs, leading to fewer childcare options for families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

