© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What a second-term Trump immigration agenda might look like

By Franco Ordoñez
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST

How much further would a second Trump administration go on immigration? We hear what Trump's record and statements say about that.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now