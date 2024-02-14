© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
House Republicans impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By Leila Fadel,
Ximena Bustillo
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:12 AM EST

House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The measure passed by a single vote.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
