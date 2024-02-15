© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
House votes to impeach Mayorkas — passes by 1 vote

By Juana Summers,
Deirdre Walsh
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:49 AM EST

The Republican-led House voted along party lines to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It was the second attempt in as many week.

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
