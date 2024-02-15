© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ocean discovered on Saturn's moon Mimas

Published February 15, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST

Astronomers fishing for signs of life on other worlds got a nibble recently when they found a new ocean in a surprising place.

Mimas, a moon of Saturn, probably has a liquid ocean beneath its icy surface, according to a new paper in the journal Nature. That does not necessarily mean there’s extraterrestrial life there, but the discovery does raise some tantalizing questions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with science journalist Alexandra Witze.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR.

