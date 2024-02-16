© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball record

Published February 16, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST

On Thursday night, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record.

The Iowa Hawkeye star point guard sunk a three-pointer from distance to eclipse the mark of former Washington player Kelsey Plum, now the star of the WNBA reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. Clark, still only 22, also set a personal scoring record of 49 points at the game, claiming the Iowa one-game scoring record in the process.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula has been covering the build up and the game this week. She joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now