© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate scientist wins defamation case against right-wing bloggers: 'I hope it sends a message'

Published February 20, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST

Climate scientist Michael Mann recently won a defamation case against two right-wing bloggers who criticized his scientific work and attacked him personally, comparing him to a convicted child abuser. He talks about the chilling effect that public and personal attacks have on scientists, and he hopes this court victory sends a message that discourages such attacks.

Mann speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the case and climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now