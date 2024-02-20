© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Holding Fire' book examines gun ownership in America

Published February 20, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

As a cowboy and rancher in Montana, Bryce Andrews carried and used guns. But inheriting a Smith and Wesson revolver caused him to question his gun ownership. He writes about that exploration in his 2023 book “Holding Fire: A Reckoning with the American West.”

It’s now out in paperback, and we revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Andrews from last February.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now