© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia honors opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

In Russia, hundreds of people holding vigils in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday have been arrested.

Navalny’s family has still not been able to recover his body. His mother has appealed to President Vladimir Putin so she could bury her son “humanely.”

We speak with NPR’s Charles Maynes in Moscow for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now