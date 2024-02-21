© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden announces $1.2 million in student loan forgiveness

Published February 21, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST

About 153,000 student loan borrowers enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan will receive emails from President Biden Wednesday telling them that their debts are being forgiven. The administration is forgiving around $1.2 billion in debt overall after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan to forgive student loan debt.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, national higher education reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now