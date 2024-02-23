© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the South Carolina Republican primary stands

Published February 23, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to members of the media during a campaign event at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Elgin, S.C. South Carolinians will participate in their Republican primary on Feb. 24. (Sean Rayford/AP)
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to members of the media during a campaign event at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Elgin, S.C. South Carolinians will participate in their Republican primary on Feb. 24. (Sean Rayford/AP)

We’re one day away from the South Carolina Republican primary. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is hedging her bets that her home state will deliver the victory her campaign desperately needs. But her competitor, former President Donald Trump, is leading the polls and has strong support with South Carolina’s conservative voters.

We preview the race with Meg Kinnard, national politics reporter for the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now