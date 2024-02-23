© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Margaret Murray Washington pioneered women's education

Published February 23, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST

Margaret Murray Washington was the third wife of educator and author Booker T. Washington and a pioneer in the education of women.

We speak with Sheena Harris-Hayes, associate professor of history at Auburn University and author of the book, “Margaret Murray Washington: The Life and Times of a Career Clubwoman,” about her life and legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now