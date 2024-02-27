© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Who will be Trump's nominee for vice president?

Published February 27, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump has to pick a vice presidential nominee. And he confirmed the shortlist includes entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and more.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about the candidates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
