© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How big a threat do hackers pose to U.S. infrastructure?

Published February 28, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

The Department of Energy announced a new effort to protect the country’s energy sector from cyber attacks, after last week President Biden signed an executive order to beef up cyber security at U.S. ports.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Karim Hijazi, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Vigilocity, a cybersecurity company about the threats to U.S. infrastructure from hackers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now