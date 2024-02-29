© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
These popular romance authors know the enduring magic of a good love story

Published February 29, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST
Author Beverly Jenkins talks with Here & Now's Kalyani Saxena. (Courtesy)
Author Beverly Jenkins talks with Here & Now's Kalyani Saxena. (Courtesy)

Authors Beverly Jenkins, Jasmine Guillory, and Ali Hazelwood are renowned for steamy love stories that bring butterflies to readers everywhere. At a recent WBUR City Space event with Here & Now‘s Kalyani Saxena they sat down to give readers a peek behind the genre’s sheets, discussing everything from crafting sex scenes to the creative process.

(From left to right) Here & Now’s Kalyani Saxena sits with Ali Hazelwood, Beverly Jenkins and Jasmine Guillory. (Courtesy)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

