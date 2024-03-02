© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Many Arab and Muslim voters have clear demands for Biden to earn their vote

By Scott Simon
Published March 2, 2024 at 8:13 AM EST

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Wa'el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage, about how Muslim voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 election.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / World
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now