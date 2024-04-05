© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How did so much of Taiwan's infrastructure stay standing after the recent quake?

By Michel Martin,
Emily Feng
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:12 AM EDT

Taiwan is still working to rescue more than 700 people trapped by the massive earthquake that hit the Asian island on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now