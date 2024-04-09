© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vatican says surrogacy and gender theory are 'grave threats' to human dignity

By Jason DeRose
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:09 AM EDT

The Vatican has issued a doctrine on human dignity, and what it calls grave violations — including gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now