© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Harold Halibut' drops with handmade charm and stop motion inspirations

Published May 9, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT
A still from "Harold Halibut." (Courtesy of Slow Bros)
A still from "Harold Halibut." (Courtesy of Slow Bros)

“Harold Halibut” is a new sci-fi video game set in an underwater space colony. But it’s got a novel look; all of the characters and sets in the game were made by hand, then 3D scanned and animated digitally.

We speak to the game’s director Onat Hekimoglu and art director Ole Tillmann about the process and the 14-year journey it took to make the game a reality.

Watch on YouTube.

A still from “Harold Halibut.” (Courtesy of Slow Bros)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now