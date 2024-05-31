© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Marian Robinson with a conversation with Michelle Obama

By Matt Ozug,
Ari ShapiroKatia RiddleJason Fuller
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:24 PM EDT

Marian Robinson, mother to Michelle Obama and grandmother to Sasha and Malia, has died. She was 86 years old.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / World
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now