An Update on the War in Ukraine

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:46 PM EDT
A Ukrainian soldier waves the Ukrainian national flag while standing on top of an armored personnel carrier (APC) on April 8, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. Alexey Furman / Getty Images
The U.S is expected to send $150 million in munitions to Ukraine. This comes on the heels of a Pentagon policy shift, giving Ukraine the thumbs-up to strike on Russian soil in self-defense. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a pivotal meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un last week, which ended in a new alliance. 

And at a peace summit in Switzerland last week, several world powers failed to back Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan. 

We talk the latest on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags
1A
Haili Blassingame
