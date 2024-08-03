Reader's picks: 10 deeply engaged stories from July
As the Trump assassination attempt and big Paris Olympics stars dominated the headlines in July, what about the stories that fell under the radar? Here's a look at 10 of the stories that caught the NPR audience's attention. (Our readers spent a combined nearly 80,000 hours on these stories.) Enjoy!
- How hard is it to live without plastic for a week?
- Trump or Harris? What voters in a crucial swing state think — in their own words.
- What we learned from Biden's decision to step aside.
- The other president who declined his party's nomination, Lyndon B. Johnson.
- The origins of "abstinence" in American sex education.
- She was 17. He was 47. #MeToo changed how she thinks of their relationship.
- The woman who inspired Kamala Harris to break barriers.
- What's it like to live with a disability?
- Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons, recapped.
- The overnight hero on Team USA who's being compared to Clark Kent and Captain America.
