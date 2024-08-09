© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
At Paris Olympics, U.S. women win 4x100-meter relay gold; men are disqualified

By Emma Bowman
Published August 9, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
United States women's 4x100-meter relay final team pose for a photo after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday in Saint-Denis, France.
Bernat Armangue
/
AP
United States women's 4x100-meter relay final team pose for a photo after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday in Saint-Denis, France.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The American women bested the competition in the 4x100-meter relay to win gold, carrying on Team USA's dominant showing at the Paris Olympics.

Sha'carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, Melissa Jefferson covered the lap around the Stade de France track in 41.78 seconds, a season-best time. The foursome got lucky, making up for lost ground after a poor baton handoff from Thomas to anchor leg Richardson.

Great Britain, came in second, and Germany third.

Jamaica's team, who not so long ago stood as the U.S. team's stiffest competition, came in sixth. Three of their sprint superstars either missed or dropped out of the Paris Games due to injury.

The U.S. men fumble the handoff

In the men's race, the U.S. was disqualified after botching their first handoff, when Christian Coleman passed to Kenny Bednarek.

A day ago, the team learned that it would have to run without its best asset, newly-minted 100-meter champion Noah Lyles. After finishing with bronze in his best event, the 200-meter sprint on Thursday, Lyles revealed that he had COVID-19.

Canada won gold, South Africa took silver and Great Britain won bronze.

The U.S. male teams are notorious for fumbling relay handoffs.

