U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal, Olympic officials say

PARIS — The U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she was awarded in the Olympic floor exercise final, Olympic officials announced Sunday.

The International Olympic Committee "will reallocate" the bronze to Ana Barbosu of Romania, who finished in fourth place in last Monday's final after a last-minute inquiry by U.S. coaches during the competition had boosted Chiles' score above her.

"We are in touch with the NOC [National Olympic Committee] of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC [U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] regarding the return of the bronze medal," the IOC said in a statement.

Chiles had performed last in Monday's final, and her score initially appeared as a 13.666. Barbosu, who scored 13.700, briefly thought she had won bronze and began to celebrate.

But Chiles' coaches filed an inquiry over her score, saying that judges had incorrectly valued the difficulty of her routine. Judges at the event upheld the inquiry and granted Chiles an additional tenth of a point, moving her score from to 13.766. That higher score leapfrogged her over Barbosu and a second Romanian gymnast, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea.

The next day, Romanian Olympic officials protested the judges' decision, alleging that Chiles' coaches had filed their inquiry too late. On Saturday, an independent court agreed and vacated Chiles' inquiry, officially revising her score back down to 13.666.

Gymnasts competing in the final slot of an event have only one minute to make a score inquiry. Chiles' inquiry came four seconds too late, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. After the CAS decision Saturday, the international governing body for gymnastics said it would revise the final rankings of the event, moving Chiles to fifth place and Barbosu to third.

The IOC's Sunday announcement to "reallocate" the medals was the last step in the proceedings. The authority to award medals lies with Olympic officials alone.

USA Gymnastics and USOPC said Saturday that they were "devastated" by the decision. "The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," the groups said in a statement.

"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them," the statement continued. "We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.

The situation has prompted criticism of gymnastics officials and the judging at Monday's event.

In addition to the incorrect difficulty score originally awarded to Chiles (which was fixed, then reversed, with her inquiry) and the acceptance of an inquiry that had been filed too late, viewers online had pointed out a third potential error. Video replay of Maneca-Voinea's routine appeared to show that she had not, in fact, stepped out of bounds, meaning she may have been inappropriately penalized for doing so.

In addition to the protest over Chiles' inquiry, Romanian officials had asked the arbitration court to rescore Maneca-Voinea's routine. And finally, Romania asked that the three gymnasts — Barbosu, Maneca-Voinea and Chiles — be ranked together in third place in order to each receive a bronze medal.

The court declined both requests.

"Sending you so much love Jordan," Simone Biles wrote on her Instagram.

