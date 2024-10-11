© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton

The northern lights dazzle night skies across U.S. and Europe

By Juliana Kim
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen in the sky across Whitby Harbour, Whitby, UK, on Oct. 10.
Alfie Cosgrove / Sipa USA/AP
Alfie Cosgrove
/
Sipa USA/AP
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen in the sky across Whitby Harbour, Whitby, UK, on Oct. 10.

On Thursday, the northern lights — also known as the aurora borealis — illuminated vast expanses of Europe and the United States.

The rare and fleeting appearance brought many to a standstill, evoking a moment of awe and wonder in seasoned aurora chasers and novice stargazers alike.

Some kept their eyes peeled all night at the evening sky. While others were delightfully surprised by the sudden splashes of red, green and purple hues shimmering above them.

The dazzling display of color was the result of a powerful solar storm that slammed into Earth. People typically travel to Alaska, Iceland and other regions within the Arctic Circle to witness the celestial phenomenon. But the geomagnetic storm triggered the aurora to light up night skies father out. It's the second time a severe solar storm crashed into Earth this year, the first being in May.

The light show was expected to be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But some reported seeing the aurora as far south as Texas, Arizona, as well as in Australia.

And sky-watchers who missed the show may have another chance to see the lights — experts say they could pop out again during the weekend.

Northern lights are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Oct. 10.
Axel Heimken / AFP/Getty Images
Axel Heimken / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Northern lights are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Oct. 10.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky on Oct. 10 in East Derry, N.H.
Charles Krupa / AP
Charles Krupa / AP
/
AP
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky on Oct. 10 in East Derry, N.H.
The aurora borealis lights up the night sky over Pitstone Windmill in Buckinghamshire on Oct.10, in Pitstone, UK.
Jim Dyson / Getty Images
Jim Dyson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The aurora borealis lights up the night sky over Pitstone Windmill in Buckinghamshire on Oct.10, in Pitstone, UK.
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen on display in the skies over Dublin on Oct. 10.
Jonah Lawless / AP
Jonah Lawless / AP
/
AP
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen on display in the skies over Dublin on Oct. 10.
An aurora borealis makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 10.
Jeff McIntosh / AP
Jeff McIntosh / AP
/
AP
An aurora borealis makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 10.
The northern lights, produced by a solar geomagnetic storm, are seen from Shenandoah National Park in Rileyville, Virginia, on Oct. 10.
Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
The northern lights, produced by a solar geomagnetic storm, are seen from Shenandoah National Park in Rileyville, Virginia, on Oct. 10.
Auroras are seen in Sugarloaf Key, Florida, in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
Jen Golbeck / Sipa USA/AP
Jen Golbeck / Sipa USA/AP
/
Sipa USA/AP
Auroras are seen in Sugarloaf Key, Florida, in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
An aurora borealis is seen from the Pujalt astronomical observatory on Oct. 10 in Pujalt, Barcelona, Spain.
Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press/AP
Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press/AP
/
Europa Press/AP
An aurora borealis is seen from the Pujalt astronomical observatory on Oct. 10 in Pujalt, Barcelona, Spain.
The night sky in Wisconsin glows with the northern lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and green colors to a majority of the northern states, and beyond.
Ross Harried / NurPhoto/AP
Ross Harried / NurPhoto/AP
/
NurPhoto/AP
The night sky in Wisconsin glows with the northern lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and green colors to a majority of the northern states, and beyond.
Northern lights shine in the night sky above Trakai castle, about 18 miles from Vilnius, Lithuania, on Oct. 10.
Yauhen Yerchak / Sipa USA/AP
Yauhen Yerchak / Sipa USA/AP
/
Sipa USA/AP
Northern lights shine in the night sky above Trakai castle, about 18 miles from Vilnius, Lithuania, on Oct. 10.
Northern lights on display in the skies over Great Chart Church, Ashford, Kent, England, on Oct. 10.
Gareth Fuller / AP
Gareth Fuller / AP
/
AP
Northern lights on display in the skies over Great Chart Church, Ashford, Kent, England, on Oct. 10.
Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in eastern Brandenburg, Germany.
Patrick Pleul / AP
Patrick Pleul / AP
/
AP
Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in eastern Brandenburg, Germany.
The aurora borealis is seen in an incredible display in the skies above the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, England, in the early hours or Friday morning.
Owen Humphreys / AP
Owen Humphreys / AP
/
AP
The aurora borealis is seen in an incredible display in the skies above the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, England, in the early hours or Friday morning.
The Milky Way and northern lights are seen together as the aurora makes a rare appearance in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, southwest of Mammoth Lakes, California.
David McNew / Getty Images
David McNew / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The Milky Way and northern lights are seen together as the aurora makes a rare appearance in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, southwest of Mammoth Lakes, California.
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.
