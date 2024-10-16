Schools worry about student safety when their facilities are used as polling places

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

In communities across the country, many schools serve as polling places, including for days of early voting. This election, with political tensions high, some schools are worried about student safety. Here's Kentucky Public Radio's Justin Hicks.

JUSTIN HICKS, BYLINE: Here at an elementary school in Mount Washington, Kentucky, Troy Wood, head of operations at Bullitt County Schools, is surrounded by tiny kids lining up for the bus. Wood says the district is happy to host Election Day polling, but they asked not to be considered for three days of early voting. It disrupts their calendar. And if they try to keep schools open, even with extra security, the kids would be vulnerable to people coming in to vote.

TROY WOOD: It's a decision that you don't win either way. If you cancel school, folks are going to be upset, and if you show up, they're going to be upset because you put kids at risk. So tough call, either way.

HICKS: But local county clerk Kevin Mooney says he needs those schools. He's required to offer early voting, but says the county doesn't have enough suitable places like public gyms or libraries. And with a presidential race and multiple constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall, he's expecting a really high turnout.

KEVIN MOONEY: The size of the parking lot matters. We wanted to utilize the schools because they are the best facilities in our county.

HICKS: Mooney is also aware of the trade-off.

MOONEY: The last thing any of us want is for something horrific to happen in a school location.

HICKS: Ultimately, Mooney, backed by a new Kentucky law and the state election board, overrode the school system. So early voting is back in the schools.

MOONEY: And in this case, this particular change helps me.

HICKS: Back at the school, operations director Wood says that power to override is frustrating. Ultimately, the school board said the safety concerns were too great. And they felt forced to cancel classes on those few early voting days.

WOOD: They went by the letter of the law, and the law says he could commander our schools if so desired. So that's what they went by.

HICKS: State election officials say safety concerns are making it harder and harder to convince schools to participate in elections, and it's not just officials in Kentucky noticing this. Ben Hovland, chair of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, says it's becoming a trend everywhere.

BEN HOVLAND: It's really concerning. Schools make such excellent polling places. They're centrally located. People know where they are. They're accessible.

HICKS: Hovland says he gets it. Schools are rightfully worried about increased threats of political violence, and the mind-numbing frequency of school shootings. But he says schools and clerks can work together to find solutions, which might mean planning school calendars around voting days.

HOVLAND: You know, that's actually something that's very familiar for election officials, is balancing access and security.

HICKS: The conversation around the right balance between election access and school security is likely far from over in Kentucky. Bullitt County Schools is asking the General Assembly to change the law when they come back in session, so that schools can't be forced into early voting. For NPR News, I'm Justin Hicks in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIROCRATIC, SWEEPS & ENLUV'S "PETALDRIFT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.