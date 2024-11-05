Harris joins the phone-banking effort at DNC headquarters

Vice President Harris made a pit stop at the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters on Tuesday and joined the phone-banking effort — to the surprise of a few callers.

“Jennifer, it’s Kamala Harris. How are you?” Harris said. “I just wanted to call and check in and make sure you know where you can go vote today if you haven’t already. Have you voted yet?”

“Oh my God! Can I just vote now?” the caller replied. The woman quickly put her 8-year-old daughter on the phone.

“Hi it’s Kamala Harris. I can’t wait for you to grow 10 years more,” Harris said. The crowd of reporters and volunteers around Harris laughed.

“We really appreciate what you’re doing,” the girl's mother interjected.

“We have so much work to do to just keep reinforcing the Department of Education and getting all the resources there,” the vice president replied.

