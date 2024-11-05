N.C., Ga., Pa.: A look at early numbers in three key swing states

As of 9:55 p.m. ET with over 60% of votes counted in North Carolina so far, Trump is leading the state with approximately 52% of the vote while Harris has approximately 47 percent of the vote.

With approximately 80 percent of votes counted in Georgia so far, Trump leads with approximately 52 percent of the vote. Harris has about 47 percent of the vote.

Trump is leading in many rural and suburban areas, while Harris has garnered a large percentage of the vote in Atlanta.

With approximately 38 percent of votes counted so far, Harris narrowly leads in Pennsylvania with 50 percent of the vote. Trump has just over 48 percent of the vote.

These results are all according to the Associated Press. These margins will change as more votes are counted.

