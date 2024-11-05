© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments

Trump takes an early lead in Georgia, but majority of votes still uncounted

By Alana Wise
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:35 PM EST

With 35% of the vote counted in the key state of Georgia, Donald Trump is leading with 56.5% of the vote over Vice President Harris who has 43%, according to data from the Associated Press.

Of the uncounted votes, the majority are outstanding in the diverse Atlanta metropolitan area. As additional votes are counted, these numbers will change.

President Biden narrowly captured the state in 2020, besting Trump by a fraction of a percentage point, or 11,779 votes.

Both candidates, Harris and Trump, have lobbied hard for the state of Georgia, and Democrats on the ground have worked for years to turn the swing state blue.

For more about Georgia, read about the five groups of voters who will shape the outcome.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Presidential Election
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
See stories by Alana Wise
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now