ELECTION RESULTS: Trump wins; how the Tampa Bay area voted in key local races

European leaders congratulate Trump on his White House win

By Rob Schmitz,
Bill Chappell
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:55 AM EST

While many of Europe’s political leaders are concerned about what a Trump presidency will mean for the continent’s future, it isn’t preventing them from congratulating him — and sending messages of unity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the U.S. and Europe are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the U.S. and Germany have worked for freedom and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and will continue to do so.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Trump, posting on X, “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of Trump, called his win, “a much-needed victory for the world.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote on X that Trump’s “leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

