Here are the House races that are still too close to call

While the presidential election has been called, and Republicans have won the majority of seats in the Senate, several races in the House of Representatives are still too close to call. Democrats will need to win 41 seats to gain a majority, while Republicans need 21.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat Susan Wild has conceded the race to Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican candidate who ran on an "America First" campaign. While Wild raised much more money than Mackenzie, she was unable to hold the state's competitive seventh congressional district seat.

Here are some of the closest races:

California is a state that Democratic presidential candidates have reliably won for decades. But Republican Ken Calvert has found a consistent home in California’s 41st district: He has served more than three decades in the House. He is in a rematch of 2022 as well: Democrat Will Rollins came close to beating Calvert that year.

Another close rematch is happening in Iowa, where Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks is facing Christiana Bohannan, a state representative who campaigned on a platform of protecting abortion rights.

In Arizona, state representative Amish Shah is taking on David Schweikert, who is serving his seventh term in office and is seeking re-election. This race will most likely not be called any time soon: Arizona is still counting their mail-in ballots.



