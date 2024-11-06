© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Netanyahu hails Trump for making ‘history’s greatest comeback!’

By Scott Neuman
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:29 AM EST
A billboard congratulating Trump on his election win hangs on the side of a building in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A billboard congratulating Trump on his election win hangs on the side of a building in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said via Facebook after former President Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 election.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Netanyahu said.

In his first term, Trump proved a strong supporter of Israel and Netanyahu. The two have enjoyed famously warm relations. While in office, Trump moved the U.S. embassy in from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — a hugely symbolic step that reinforced the U.S. backing for Israel.

The Biden administration strongly supported Israel after last year’s Hamas attack, but in recent months, relations have become increasingly frayed over Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza. That strain was evident over the summer, when Vice President Harris skipped Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

A recent poll found that nearly 65 percent of Israelis believed Trump would be better for Israeli interests than Harris.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Presidential Election
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
