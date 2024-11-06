The Associated Press sees outstanding swing states as too close to call

Just before 5 a.m. the race for president remained too early to call in Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as in Arizona and Nevada. The AP’s Decision Team was waiting for updates of late to count votes in Michigan’s Wayne County and the City of Milwaukee in Wisconsin; in both states, Harris had cut into Trump’s lead in results released overnight.

But what happens in the battlegrounds may not matter if officials in Alaska are able to further their vote count; Trump was ahead by about 15 points there with more than two-thirds of ballots counted. The state’s 3 electoral college votes would give him the 270 needed to return to the White House.

Copyright 2024 NPR