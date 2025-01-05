Live updates: Here are the winners of the 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser
Updated January 05, 2025 at 21:48 PM ET
The 82nd Golden Globe awards take place Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and airing live on CBS and for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.
Nominations for the award show's film categories are led by the queer musical-thriller Emilia Pérez, which enters the night with ten nominations. On the television side, FX's The Bear leads with five nominations, followed closely by fellow FX show Shōgun and the Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building with four nominations each.
This year's ceremony comes after years of Golden Globes turmoil: In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which founded the awards in 1944. NBC cancelled the 2022 awards telecast and studios and stars boycotted the ceremony in protest. Longtime Globes producer Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, a holding company, acquired the awards in 2023. (Dick Clark Productions is owned, in part, by Penske Media Corporation, which publishes a number of outlets including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Rolling Stone.) An expanded voting body of 334 entertainment journalists from around the world now vote on the awards.
Below are 2025 Golden Globes nominees. Winners will be marked in bold as they are announced.
Best motion picture, drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best motion picture, animated
Winner: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best motion picture, non-English language
Winner: Emilia Pérez
All We Imagine as Light
The Girl With the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best director, motion picture
Winner: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay, motion picture
Winner: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Winner: Demi Moore, The Substance
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Zendaya, Challengers
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Winner: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Best original score, motion picture
The Brutalist
Conclave
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Best original song, motion picture
The Last Showgirl – "Beautiful That Way"
Challengers – "Compress/Repress"
Emilia Pérez – "El Mal"
Better Man – "Forbidden Road"
The Wild Robot — "Kiss the Sky"
Emilia Pérez – "Mi Camino"
Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
On the TV side
Best television series, drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best television series, musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best actor in a television series, drama
Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best actress in a television series, drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Winner: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy
Winner: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best actress in a supporting role in a TV series
Winner: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best actor in a supporting role in a TV series
Winner: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Copyright 2025 NPR