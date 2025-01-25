Wildfire evacuees in Altadena make the heartbreaking return home

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Two weeks ago, we spoke to Victoria Wilson and her 16-year-old daughter, Charlotte, whose family lost their home in the Los Angeles fires.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

VICTORIA WILSON: The hardest things for us is, like, the things you can't replace.

CHARLOTTE WILSON: It reminded me that, like, not everything is gone, and, like, I can still be with my friends when I want to.

SIMON: A few days ago, they were allowed back to see their neighborhood to take a look at the place they love, and they graciously shared what they saw and felt with us.

(SOUNDBITE OF ETHEL CAIN'S "TELEVANGELISM")

V WILSON: It's Monday, January 20, and we are preparing to go see the remains of our house that was burned down in the Eaton fire on January 8. And I'm really nervous for myself, for my kids.

(SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE DOOR BEEPING)

V WILSON: Ah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BAGS RUSTLING)

V WILSON: You want something?

C WILSON: I forgot. It's fine. Let's just go.

V WILSON: So we're in the car. We're all a little tense - wasn't sure...

PETER WILSON: We've been yelling...

V WILSON: ...What to expect.

P WILSON: ...At each other.

(SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE ENGINE RUNNING)

V WILSON: Yeah, we've been yelling at each other. Just the further north we drive, the more my heart rate goes up. I mean, it looks like a bomb got dropped here.

(SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE ENGINE RUNNING)

V WILSON: Oh, see that? Oh, my God. There's the gym. It's OK.

P WILSON: Ah, well. There's that karate studio.

V WILSON: That karate studio is gone. Oh, my God.

P WILSON: Going to stop.

C WILSON: All these houses are totally gone.

P WILSON: For sure. It's OK. It looks like it's calmed down.

V WILSON: Yeah. This will go all the way to our street.

P WILSON: I'm sure. Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHAINSAW RUNNING)

V WILSON: This is unrecognizable, right?

P WILSON: Yeah. No, I have no idea where we are. It looks like a war zone.

V WILSON: Yep.

(SOUNDBITE OF ETHEL CAIN'S "TELEVANGELISM")

V WILSON: So we just arrived at the remains of our house. Next door looks the same as it did when we left. For all I know, Michelle (ph) could walk out and wave me over the fence, but I know they're not there. The walls caved in on the driveway.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLANKING)

V WILSON: I'm saving my turtle sculpture. Ugh.

(SOUNDBITE OF CLANKING)

V WILSON: Citrus trees are all burned. All the lemons and limes and oranges that I like to come out and pick.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOOTSTEPS THROUGH RUBBLE)

C WILSON: I just want to go through everything.

(SOUNDBITE OF CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES RUNNING)

C WILSON: I don't want someone going through this for me.

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLINKING)

C WILSON: What is this?

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLINKING)

C WILSON: No, there's paint stuff over here.

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLINKING)

C WILSON: Oh, my God. It's all my dad's paints. Oh, my God, there's still paint in here. I just wish I was up here alone. I just - I can't have people - I just need to, like, take it in for myself.

(SOUNDBITE OF ETHEL CAIN'S "TELEVANGELISM")

V WILSON: And I guess this was the office. So somewhere under that piece of roof is the remains of the desk. And it's so hard to orient yourself in the rubble, even though we lived in this house for a dozen years.

(SOUNDBITE OF PASSING VEHICLE)

V WILSON: I'm going to walk across the street and see what it looks like. Jeez. It's just so bizarre. They only got a yellow tag. The rest of us have red tags on our houses. As far as you can see down the street, red, red, red.

(SOUNDBITE OF ETHEL CAIN'S "TELEVANGELISM")

V WILSON: It's just whack-a-doodle.

SIMON: Victoria Wilson and her daughter, Charlotte Wilson, whose family returned to their Altadena neighborhood this week to go through the remains of their home.

(SOUNDBITE OF ETHEL CAIN'S "TELEVANGELISM") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.