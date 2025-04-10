An anxious musician emailed the director of the Kennedy Center — and got a response

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Since President Trump took leadership of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, many artists have been trying to figure out how to proceed. Some canceled performances. Some reached out to the Kennedy Center's interim president Richard Grenell. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento has this report.

ISABELLA GOMEZ SARMIENTO, BYLINE: Guitarist Yasmin Williams has played at the Kennedy Center many times.

YASMIN WILLIAMS: I didn't like how so many artists were canceling shows there because I just know so many people who work there, and they need the income.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: But she's also worried about rollbacks in DEI initiatives. So she emailed President Richard Grenell, asking how President Trump feels about performance cancellations and what changes are being made to hiring and booking practices.

WILLIAMS: His response to that was, let me ask you this question - would you play for Republicans or would you boycott if Republicans came to your show?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: She and Grenell continued to email back and forth, but she didn't feel like he answered her questions. He told her she shouldn't believe what's written in, quote, "newspapers who exist to hate Republicans." Musician Cathy Fink, who's been performing at the Kennedy Center since the 1980s, wrote Grenell in March with similar concerns. She quoted a Washington Post article, and this is how Grenell responded.

CATHY FINK: Can you tell me why you believe the Wash Post? We didn't cancel a single show. You're flat wrong.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: NPR reviewed the email threads, and they appear to be legitimate. The Kennedy Center did not respond to NPR's multiple requests for comment. Both Williams and Fink shared Grenell's responses on social media.

FINK: They're anything but leadership-style correspondences.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Williams says she doesn't think the conversation should've taken a political turn. Fink agrees.

FINK: This is a place where we need to be pulling people together, not dividing them. And it's a place where we need to be having conversations instead of arguments.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Williams and Fink both want to keep performing at the Kennedy Center, but they say they want it to be a venue that is welcoming and accessible to all Americans.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR News.

