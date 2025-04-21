© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Leaders in Africa mourn the passing of Pope Francis

By Kate Bartlett
Published April 21, 2025 at 8:07 AM EDT
Pope Francis meets with president of Kenya William Samoei Ruto during the G7 Leaders Summit on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy.
Vatican Media via Vatican Pool
/
Getty Images
Pope Francis meets with president of Kenya William Samoei Ruto during the G7 Leaders Summit on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy.

On Monday, Kenyan President William Ruto posted on X that Francis "exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable."

In neighboring Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also turned to social media to mourn the pope, saying "may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come."

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that Pope Francis was "a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values.

Pope Francis, an Argentine, was notable as the first pontiff from the Global South. Many Africans will be watching as the Vatican decides on his successor, hoping for the first African pope.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Kate Bartlett
