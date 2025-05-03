Can't-miss interviews: Mohsen Mahdawi, Steve Bannon and Maura Healey on Harvard cuts

A lot happened this week, and NPR has you covered. Catch up on the big news and culture moments you might have missed.

Mohsen Mahdawi — the Columbia student arrested at his citizenship appointment — speaks

Speaking to NPR in his first media interview since his detention, lawful permanent U.S. resident Mohsen Mahdawi finds peace in meditation and hopes "America will fulfill its promise."

Steve Bannon praises Trump's strategy, wants DOGE's receipts

NPR's Steve Inskeep spoke with the Trump ally and sometime presidential adviser about the president's agenda at home and abroad.

Trump's Harvard funding cuts don't put "America first," says Massachusetts governor

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey argues President Trump's funding cuts to Harvard University and other universities are detrimental to the economy.

Weird Al keeps dorkiness close to his heart

"Weird Al" Yankovic has no trouble tapping into his dorkiness. Perhaps that's the secret to his decades-spanning appeal. On this week's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, he talks about aging into his weirdness.

Ford Motor CEO "welcomes" Trump's move to ease tariffs on automakers

President Trump is easing some of his tariffs on the U.S. auto industry. But what will the overall impact of these economic policies mean for the nation's biggest carmakers? Ford Motor CEO weighs in.

GOP blocked Hegseth Signal probe because he is "indefensible," says Rep. Adam Smith

House Republicans blocked a resolution that could have forced an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., says it's because the GOP knows it can't defend him.

Heritage Foundation president on Trump's first 100 days

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kevin Roberts — president of the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind Project 2025 — about the Trump administration's recent actions.

Ada Limón reflects on her tenure as the poet laureate

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón reflects on her term and the urgency of connecting to nature through poetry.

Hungry for more? Check out the NPR App for more great interviews, the latest news, music and our favorite podcasts from across the NPR Network.

Copyright 2025 NPR